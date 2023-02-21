Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 5,025 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 2,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 368,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $208.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

