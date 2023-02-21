Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

