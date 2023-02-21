Tower Bridge Advisors Makes New $68,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $53,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,431,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Profile

HLN stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

