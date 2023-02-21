Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 200 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after purchasing an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

FTV opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

