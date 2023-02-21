Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $211.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

