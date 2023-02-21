Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

