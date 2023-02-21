Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after acquiring an additional 269,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

