Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

