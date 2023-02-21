Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the average daily volume of 7,405 put options.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

