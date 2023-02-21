Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,841% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 148,059 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter.

