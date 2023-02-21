Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $414,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,960. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

