Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.