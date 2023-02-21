Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
