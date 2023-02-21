Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Trinity Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.
Trinity Industries Trading Down 8.1 %
TRN stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,889. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Trinity Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.82%.
Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
Further Reading
