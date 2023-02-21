TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance
NYSE TPVG opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 million, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
