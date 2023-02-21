TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 million, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

