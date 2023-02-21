TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $968.14 million and approximately $46.30 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422654 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.70 or 0.27997400 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 968,281,617 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.