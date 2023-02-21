Truist Financial Increases Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $50.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Appian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 13,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,889,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852,351.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $569,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,889,994 shares in the company, valued at $408,852,351.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at $287,580,725.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 635,916 shares of company stock worth $23,735,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

