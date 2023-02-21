Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.22

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.22 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.63 ($0.41), with a volume of 5290280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.12 ($0.41).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 69.20 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 682.40, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

