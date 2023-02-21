Two Seas Capital LP Raises Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449,854 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up about 17.3% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 0.83% of Roivant Sciences worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,250 shares of company stock worth $973,823. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 376,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,521. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

