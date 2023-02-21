UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.20 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €2.20 ($2.34) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.86) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.65) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €2.30 ($2.45) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.06) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

EPA:AF traded down €0.07 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching €1.70 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 24,883,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($15.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.41.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

