UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.87) on Tuesday. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.81. The company has a market cap of £130.37 million, a PE ratio of 420.27 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Alison Hill acquired 5,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £9,203.04 ($11,082.66). Insiders own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

