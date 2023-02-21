Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNS. Cormark raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.42.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

TSE UNS traded down C$1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.22. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$25.37 and a 52 week high of C$45.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.