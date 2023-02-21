Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $7.05

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00028759 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $127.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00380514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.31628285 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 614 active market(s) with $123,715,907.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.