United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

