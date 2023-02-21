United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $925.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $163.70.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 19.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.