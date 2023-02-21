Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 6,945,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,414,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

