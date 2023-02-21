Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 584,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 729,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
VLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $499.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
