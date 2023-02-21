Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,793. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

