Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.53. 3,857,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,659,666. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

