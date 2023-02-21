Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.35. 1,436,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

