Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

