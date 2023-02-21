Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,701. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $136.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

