Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

