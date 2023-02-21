Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $141.95. 543,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

