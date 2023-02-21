Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.81 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $92.81 million and approximately $21.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

