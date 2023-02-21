Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPCE. KeyCorp began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Virgin Galactic Stock Performance
SPCE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
