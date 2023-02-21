Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,471 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 25.0% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $226,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $220.53. 1,566,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.07. The firm has a market cap of $414.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

