Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.07.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

