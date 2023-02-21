Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Financial Contrast

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.08 $10,000.00 N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.16 -$226.27 million ($0.40) -2.70

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -9.52% -0.60% -0.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

