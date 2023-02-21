Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.43.
Visteon Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Visteon stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
