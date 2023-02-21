Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

About Visteon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.