Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP cut its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,054 shares during the period. Vivid Seats accounts for 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.71% of Vivid Seats worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $388,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 234,041 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 60,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

