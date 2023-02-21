Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.54) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

FAN stock traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 362.66 ($4.37). 523,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,875. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 505 ($6.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £716.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,014.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 374.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 350.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

