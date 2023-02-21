Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 9.3 %
NYSE:VOR opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
