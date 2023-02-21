Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE:VOR opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.