Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 179,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 319,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in December 2019.
