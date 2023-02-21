Walken (WLKN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Walken has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

