Walken (WLKN) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $2.48 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

