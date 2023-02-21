Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE WD opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $2,985,679 in the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

