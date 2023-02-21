Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.33 billion-$149.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.70 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $147.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,082,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.25.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.