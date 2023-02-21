Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 5,301,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,331,367 shares.The stock last traded at $146.17 and had previously closed at $146.44.

The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,122,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,960,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,391,773,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $396.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.