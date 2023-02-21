Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.83 billion-$627.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.71 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

WMT traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. 14,767,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,958. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a market cap of $396.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.25.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

