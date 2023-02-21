Waltonchain Reaches Market Cap of $22.63 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00421950 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.55 or 0.27950757 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,880,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,905,295 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.